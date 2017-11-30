Firefighters warn of plugging space heaters into power strips

By Published:
Credit: Umatilla County Fire District #1/Facebook

UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. (WCMH) — Firefighters are reminding people that it can be dangerous to plug your space heater into power strips.

The Umatilla County Fire District posted a now-viral photo to its Facebook page November 26 that shows the aftermath of a space heater plugged into a power strip.

“We just wanted to remind you that you should NEVER plug a heater into a power strip. These units are not designed to handle the high current flow needed for a space heater and can overheat or even catch fire due to the added energy flow,” the Facebook post reads.

The picture, which shows the melted remains of a power strip, has been shared more than 21,000 times.

