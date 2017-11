COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Crews are fighting a major fire on Remsen Street in Cohoes.

Firefighters say they are having a difficult time putting out the fire at 228 Remsen Street due to high winds.

A look from the other side. I'm told this may have been an apartment building. No word on whether anyone was inside. pic.twitter.com/DIH6BHZcz8 — Andrew Banas (@AndrewWTEN) November 30, 2017

Fully involved structure fire in Cohoes on Remsen st saw one person taken away in ambulance pic.twitter.com/AI6X6aHtNg — Jeff Hunter (@newsjeffhh) November 30, 2017

The building has just collapsed. Fire still not under control. pic.twitter.com/XPt37fKqdd — Andrew Banas (@AndrewWTEN) November 30, 2017

Major fire on Remsen street in Cohoes. Crews working to continue large flames. pic.twitter.com/ILUMe6KDiR — Andrew Banas (@AndrewWTEN) November 30, 2017

No word on any injuries from the fire.

Green Island Professional Firefighters, Watervliet Professional Firefighters, Watervliet Arsenal, and Troy Firefighters are assisting in the four-alarm fire.