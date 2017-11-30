Closures and detours in Troy for the remainder of week

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A traffic alert for Thursday morning.

Those commuters traveling through South Troy may have to seek an alternate route.

The roads you’ll want to avoid will likely include many taken by Hudson Valley CC students and staff, as well as those of you who need to cross over the Troy-Menands Bridge to get to and from work.

Starting at 6:30 Thursday morning, Morrison Avenue between High Street (Rt. 378) and Vanderburgh Ave will be shut down.

News10 was told they’ll be doing routine maintenance work there for a few hours.

The roads will re-open at 9:30 a.m. Also, a small stretch of Sherman Avenue between Campbell and Sheridan will be closed for paving.

That will begin at 8:00 a.m. and go until about 4:30 p.m. both Thursday and Friday.

If these closures apply to you, make sure you’re seeking an alternate route Thursday morning.

SOUTH TROY ROAD CLOSURES :

6:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. — Morrison Ave (between High St./Rt. 378 and Vandenburgh Ave. (THURSDAY)

8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. — Sherman Ave. (between Campbell and Sheridan) (THURSDAY AND FRIDAY)