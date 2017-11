ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Capital Region’s newest basketball team has its first three players.

Albany Patroons Head Coach and General Manager Derrick Rowland signed Nick Evans, Shane Rector and former NBA player Smush Parker.

Parker, from Brooklyn, played seven seasons in the NBA.

The Patroons first game is New Year’s Eve at Rochester. The first home game at the Albany Armory is January 6.