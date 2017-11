SAINT IVES, United Kingdom(NEWS10) – If you’re looking for a gift for your pet, Woof & Brew has you covered.

Woof & Brew is selling beer for dogs and wine for cats and dogs. The wine is available in both Pet-House White and Pet-House Rose.

Don’t worry, the drinks are non-alcoholic and contain pet-friendly ingredients.

You can order the beer, wine and other gifts from its website.