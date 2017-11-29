Senate poised for test vote on tax overhaul

By Published:
The US Capitol is seen in Washington, Wednesday, April 6, 2011, with the House of Representatives in the foreground, as Congress debates the budget. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Senate’s top Republican says the chamber will cast a key test vote Wednesday on the party’s long-awaited tax overhaul.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate “will vote to begin debate on this once-in-a-generation opportunity to reform our tax code so it works for the middle class.”

The Kentucky Republican and other top lawmakers toiled behind the scenes to line up stragglers. A controversial “trigger” mechanism that could pare back some of the measure’s corporate tax cuts was being shaped behind the scenes.

At the same time, a pair of GOP senators proposed making a $2,000 per child tax credit more widely available to low-income earners.

McConnell urged Republicans who have reservations about the bill to vote to begin debate so they can offer amendments to improve it.

