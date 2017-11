STUYVESANT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a woman they say put of cigarettes on a 7-year-old child’s hands.

Sabrina Rawlins, 31, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

She was arrested following an investigation on Monday into alleged abuse.

Rawlins was arraigned and remanded to Columbia County Jaol in lieu of $1,000 cash bail or $3,000.