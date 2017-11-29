Police: Unclothed 2-year-old found walking alone, mother charged

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A woman is facing a number of charges after police say one of her children was walking the streets unclothed.

Police say they received a call just before 10 a.m. of a 2-year-old child walking on Green Street alone. Officers later found a second child, 3 years of age and a brother to the first child, alone in a Second Avenue apartment.

Chelsea Sawyer is accused of leaving her children home alone at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night so she could go to her job at the Nite Moves Gentleman club in Latham. Police say she then went out after work.

When officers arrived at Sawyer’s apartment, they say she was not home but did go to police headquarters to speak with officers.

Sawyer was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

She was arraigned and remanded to Rensselaer County Jail on $5,000 cash or bond.