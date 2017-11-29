NY Ethics Committee: Steve McLaughlin violated sexual harassment policy

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Assembly’s Ethics Committee has found that Steve McLaughlin has violated its sexual harassment policy.

According to a report from the State Assembly, McLaughlin violated the policy in June 2016 when he asked a female employee to send him nude photos.

The report recommends that McLaughlin should not be allowed to have any interns that work for him.

The report also found that McLaughlin violated the Assembly’s confidentiality policy when he told the name of his accuser to another Assembly employee.

McLaughlin was recently elected as Rensselaer County Executive.