SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A man is facing several charges after a three-week investigation that found that he had 214 bags of dangerous drugs inside his home.

The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office says they found heroin mixed with fentanyl during a search of his home on Semionole Street.

When mixed together, the two drugs cause overdoses which can be deadly.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about suspicious activity to give them a heads up.