ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you’re looking to hit the ice rink at the Empire State Plaza this winter, Hannaford has you covered.

It will be offering free ice skate rentals every Friday during the 2017-18 season.

The Empire State Plaza is set to open its skating rink on Friday. That will be the first day you can go pick up your free rentals.

The rink opens at 11 a.m. and admission is free all season long.