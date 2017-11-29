Garrison Keillor scheduled to speak in Pittsfield following firing

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – On the heels of the allegations against NBC’s Matt Lauer a popular voice of public radio has also been fired.

Garrison Keillor, the former host of A Prairie Home Companion is now facing claims of “inappropriate behavior.”

As of now, the show is still set to happen. The artistic director of the Berkshire Theatre Group says this is a rented show meaning the group has no control over the cancellation.

Keillor is scheduled to perform at the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield amid allegations of inappropriate behavior toward a colleague. He was fired from Minnesota Public Radio Wednesday afternoon after the claims surfaced.

WAMC was set to present Wednesday’s show but earlier this afternoon the radio station sent out a tweet saying it will no longer be participating in the event.

Another tweet by WAMC linked to a statement from American Public Media’s Vice President announcing the cancellation of contracts with Keillor.

This statement was sent to all APM stations and in part reads:

“We’re saddened by the circumstances, but feel strongly that the decisions we’ve made and the steps we’re taking are the right things to do for our programs, for your audiences and your stations.”

Keillor saying in a statement the incident in question involved him putting his hand on a woman’s back to comfort her and says the situation is more complicated than what’s being reported. Meanwhile, in Pittsfield, Artistic Director Kate Maguire says “at Berkshire Theatre Group we believe that the victimization of anyone is deplorable.” Keillor was set to perform Wednesday night with Robin and Linda Williams at 7:30 p.m. Any changes or cancelations it will be announced on the Berkshire Theatre Group website.