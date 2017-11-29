CDPHP Cycle ends the summer season strong

Published:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – CDPHP and CDTA are celebrating the end of a successful first bike-sharing summer season.

The inaugural riding season ended with more than 11,00 trips taken and nearly 2,500 members in Albany, Schenectady, Troy and Saratoga Springs.

Officials say the cycle program does more than give the community another transportation option, it also gives people a healthier way of commuting.

More than 26,000 miles were ridden, leading to more than a million calories burned and nearly 24,000 pounds of carbon reduced compared to driving.

