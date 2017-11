ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Patroons will be signing their first three players on Thursday.

Earlier this year, the beloved local basketball team announced they would be forming again to play in front of fans in the Capital Region.

The three players will be joined by head coach Derrick Rowland at the Washington Avenue Armory as they sign their contracts.

The Patroons will begin their season in 2018.