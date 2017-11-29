17 Tips for staying warm and safe this winter

(NEWS10) – Brace yourself. Chilly weather is coming. Here are some tips to help keep you and your family warm and safe this winter.
- Bundle Up: Throw on an extra layer or two under your coat to keep your core warm. If you like to wear leggings, try switching them out for stylish long underwear for added warmth.
- Enjoy foods that keep you warm: Eating extra healthy fats can rev up your metabolism and keep your body warm. You can also just eat warm foods! Think soups, hot coffee, chili etc.
- Steer clear of alcohol: Alcoholic drinks may make you feel warm, but they actually decrease your core temperature. Research shows alcohol can also reduce your body’s ability to shiver and can make you sweat, even when it’s cold out.
- Keep those toes toasty: Hypothermia is most likely to begin in your extremities like hands and feet. Be sure to wear good socks, and study, insulated shoes.
- Sunglasses: Shades may feel more like a summer accessory, but snow and ice can cause damaging glare from the sun.
- The ‘Three Feet Rule”: Keep space heaters at least three feet away from anything flammable at all times. Set a reminder on your phone to turn the heater off.
- Watch out for furry friends: Be careful when walking your dog. Ice can be painful for their paws. Limit walks to no more than 10 minutes in colder temperatures.
- Monitor Fires: Don’t walk away from that roaring fire. Be sure to keep a glass or metal screen in front of your fireplace to catch sparks and rolling logs.
- Don’t leave your car to warm up unattended: Leaving your car running in your driveway is just begging for it to be stolen one of these days
- Make a car emergency kit: Check the CDC’s car emergency checklist to make sure you have everything you need.
- Keep heat constant: Changing the temperature on your thermostat too much at night can result in your pipes freezing or bursting.
- Protect your pipes: State Farm suggests letting faucets drip overnight and keeping your under cabinet doors open at night to keep pipes warm. Know where your water shut off valve is.
- Watch for antifreeze: People use antifreeze to melt ice and snow, but it can be dangerous to people and pets. Know the symptoms of antifreeze poisoning. Wipe down pets’ stomachs, paws and tails when they come inside.
- Write down important utility numbers: Power, gas, oil. Know the numbers.
- Watch for hypothermia: Check the CDC’s guide for recognizing hypothermia. It can occur even at mere cool temperatures if the person is chilled from rain or sweat.
- Check School Closings: Set the NEWS10 ABC School Closings & Delays page as a bookmark and keep it open on snowy mornings.
