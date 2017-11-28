Vigil held in remembrance of Cobleskill cold case

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A candlelight vigil was held Tuesday to honor a young college student who was found murdered 43 years ago.

Katherine Kolodziej was last seen leaving a popular bar at North Grand and Main Streets in Cobleskill in November 1974. The 17-year-old college freshman was heading back to SUNY Cobleskill but never made it.

Her body was found on November 28 off the side of the road. She had been stabbed to death.

Both Jackie Farrell and Marian McKiernan knew Kolodziej. Forty-three years later, they and the Schoharie County sheriff held a vigil in the hope that it could bring new clues.

“We both just felt drawn to her story,” the women said. “She was an only child and she came here for college and within 60 days she was dead. It was just so sad. Very sad. Very tragic.”

“I think about this quite often; probably every day for a minute,” Sheriff Tony Desmond said. “There aren’t many of us left anymore. We all talk about it just wondering what happened here.”

Farrell and McKiernan said they will continue to hold the vigil every year until the case is solved.

A $2,500 reward is being offered, and police hope someone will still come forward.