Top Democrats pull out of WH meeting after Trump attacks them on Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Democratic leaders in Congress have abruptly pulled out of a planned meeting with President Donald Trump after he attacked them on Twitter.
Trump tweeted early Tuesday that “I don’t see a deal!” with Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer and top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi.
Schumer and Pelosi are shooting back with a statement asking for talks with top GOP leaders in Congress.
They said, “given that the president doesn’t see a deal between Democrats and the White House, we believe the best path forward is to continue negotiating with our Republican counterparts in Congress instead.”
Congress faces a Dec. 8 deadline to pass stopgap legislation to keep the government open.
They added, “we don’t have any time to waste.”