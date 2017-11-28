Top Democrats pull out of WH meeting after Trump attacks them on Twitter

President Donald Trump meets with, from left, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other Congressional leaders in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Democratic leaders in Congress have abruptly pulled out of a planned meeting with President Donald Trump after he attacked them on Twitter.

Trump tweeted early Tuesday that “I don’t see a deal!” with Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer and top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi.

Schumer and Pelosi are shooting back with a statement asking for talks with top GOP leaders in Congress.

They said, “given that the president doesn’t see a deal between Democrats and the White House, we believe the best path forward is to continue negotiating with our Republican counterparts in Congress instead.”

Congress faces a Dec. 8 deadline to pass stopgap legislation to keep the government open.

They added, “we don’t have any time to waste.”

