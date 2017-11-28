Top Democrats pull out of WH meeting after Trump attacks them on Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Democratic leaders in Congress have abruptly pulled out of a planned meeting with President Donald Trump after he attacked them on Twitter.

Trump tweeted early Tuesday that “I don’t see a deal!” with Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer and top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi.

Schumer and Pelosi are shooting back with a statement asking for talks with top GOP leaders in Congress.

They said, “given that the president doesn’t see a deal between Democrats and the White House, we believe the best path forward is to continue negotiating with our Republican counterparts in Congress instead.”

Rather than going to the White House for a show meeting that won’t result in an agreement, we’ve asked @SenateMajLdr & @SpeakerRyan to meet this afternoon. Read my full statement w/ @SenSchumer here: https://t.co/v17WhoEJFU — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) November 28, 2017

Congress faces a Dec. 8 deadline to pass stopgap legislation to keep the government open.

They added, “we don’t have any time to waste.”