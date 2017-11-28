Schenectady PD to use grant to start body camera program

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady Police Department will be adding body cameras to its force.

The department hopes to use a $165,000 grant to launch the program in the spring. With it, between six and 10 officers would test out a variety of the cameras.

The officers would then choose which ones they liked best, and by fall 2018, the entire department would wear them.

City residents said the cameras could do a lot of good if they’re used properly.

“I think it’s a benefit to our city,” Rosetta Dukharan said. “I think it’s going to lead to better accountability for the officers.”

Dukharan cited numerous incidents where the cameras could have helped, including one last spring where a man died while in police custody.

“It’s going to put us on a different mindset as civilians that have to interact with the cops,” she said.

Jayce Scheuer has lived in Schenectady his entire life. He said he’s witnessed police harassment firsthand.

“I agree 100 percent all the way,” he said. “It will help us as civilians be more level minded, and hopefully, feel more protected.”

Both he and Dukharan believe the cameras are long overdue and they could make a huge difference.

“Look across the country again at what’s happening,” Dukharan said. “There’s so many people that have been assaulted, killed, and their cameras weren’t turned on.”

“They’ll help them build their relationship with the community better,” Scheuer said.

If all goes according to plan, more than 100 officers will eventually wear the cameras.