SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A devastating fungus disease that kills oak trees has been found in Schenectady County.

The fungus is called Oak Wilt.

The DEC says it has been found at the Sanders Nature Preserve in Glenville.

State officials have quarantined the diseased areas, prohibiting removal of oak wood of firewood of any kind.

The fungus spreads through tree roots or by beetles. It kills red oaks in a few weeks.

Currently, there is no treatment.