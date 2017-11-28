More than a dozen displaced after Amsterdam fire

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – More than a dozen people are without a home after an early morning fire.

The Red Cross says they’re helping eight adults and five children.

It took firefighters some four hours to get these stubborn flames under control and even still we’re seeing flare ups on the roof.

NEWS10 ABC could see this thick plume of smoke from I-90. It was all coming from this multi-family home on Guy Park Ave.

“I was just waking up and my neighbor is knocking on the door talking about there’s a fire on the back of the porch! So, we just started running out of the house. Everybody all scared, you know, thank god everybody got out,” Ricardo Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez says he’s lived here with his family for nine years.

“Flames! Flames in the back porch and then I had to back in and get my dog because he was inside scared!”

“The building was fully involved right up to the roof line and the garage in the back of the structure,” Michael Whitty, Amsterdam Fire Department Chief, said. “I’m hearing there was someone living in the garage as well, possibly a homeless person.”

Altogether 13 people are displaced.

Everyone made it out safely, but the chief says it was a close call for some of the upstairs tenants.

“It was initially a 2-family building somewhere along the line they partitioned the second floor off and made 2 units up there,” Whitty said. “I believe those people had to breach that wall to get out of the house.”

Those renovations not only made it difficult to escape, but they also complicated things for firefighters as they tried to attack the flames.

“Over the years people remodel put partitions up drop ceilings, create a lot of hidden voids hidden spaces and once the fire gets into those spaces it’s really hard to get at and then when the roof comes down that creates another problem in itself trapping the fire in the attic space,” Whitty said.

“As long as we’re alright everything’s replaceable, you know, everything else is just material,” Gonzalez said.

Investigators are now working to figure out how this fire started, but the Whitty says because the damage to the house was so extensive, that could take a considerable amount of time.