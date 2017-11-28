Fight erupts at ‘It’s OK to Be White’ speech at UConn, speaker arrested

STORRS, Conn. (AP/WTNH) — A fight broke out at a speech being held at the University of Connecticut on Tuesday night.

UConn’s College Republicans student group was sponsoring the appearance, entitled, “It’s OK To Be White,” featuring conservative commentator Lucian Wintrich.

Wintrich is the White House correspondent for the right-wing blog Gateway Pundit, which said the talk would be about “identity politics” in today’s cultural and political landscape.

During the speech, a fight broke out and officers removed Wintrich from the room.

News 8’s Mario Boone reports that windows were broken amid the chaos and that officers arrested Wintrich for allegedly assaulting a student.

A statement released by the university prior to the event reads the following:

Tonight’s speaker is hosted by the UConn College Republicans, a student organization. UConn and the Undergraduate Student Government (USG) are not sponsors or organizers, and the event does not involve tuition or public money. UConn does not bar speakers on the basis of content. Free speech, like academic freedom, is one of the university’s bedrock principles. That being said, a particular speaker’s or group’s presence on campus doesn’t indicate UConn’s endorsement of the presenter or their message. Any student group is free to reserve on-campus space for a speaker or other program as long as the event adheres to UConn’s guidelines, which apply to all student groups and on-campus programming.”

UConn’s College Democrats said they were sponsoring a discussion before the speech so activists from across the campus community could express their views.