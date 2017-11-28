Discount ticket voucher program being offered for UAlbany men’s basketball home games

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local partnership is offering $5 tickets to five University at Albany men’s basketball home games.

The partnership is between UAlbany and Stuyvesant Plaza. The tickets are good for the following five home games at SEFCU Arena during the 2017-18 season.

Thursday, December 28 vs. Kent State at 7 p.m.;

Wednesday, January 3 vs. Hartford at 7 p.m.;

Wednesday, January 10 vs. Stony Brook at 7 p.m.

Thursday, January 18 vs. Mass-Lowell at 7 p.m.;

Sunday, January 21 vs. UMBC at 2 p.m.

The tickets are available with a voucher at more than 12 Stuyvesant Plaza shops and eateries. The vouchers can be redeemed for a $5 ticket.

The discount vouchers may be found at the following Stuyvesant Plaza locations:

Beck Furs;

Bellini’s Counter;

Blaze Fast Fire’d Pizza;

Different Drummer’s Kitchen;

DiNapoli Opticians;

G Willikers;

Hippos Home Entertainment;

J & A Italian;

Jean Paul Spa de Beaute;

Mr. Fuji Sushi;

Peaches Café;

Plaza Fitness at Stuyvesant Plaza;

The Pottery Place;

TaDa!.

Vouchers are available while supplies last. Restrictions may apply; see voucher for details. Cannot be combined with any other offer.