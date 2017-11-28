Boil water advisory in effect for select residents in Stillwater

STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A boil water advisory is in effect for Stillwater residents living on Sirchia Road and Cannon Court.

The Stillwater Highway department enacted the advisory after a water main break on Sirchia Road around 10 p.m. Monday. The break has been repaired, but the boil water advisory remains in effect.

The NYS Health Department recommends you bring water to a FULL ROLLING BOIL for 1 MINUTE, then allow the water to COOL BEFORE USE.

NEWS10 ABC will update this story when the advisory has been lifted.