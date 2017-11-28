8 Tips to avoid getting scammed on “Giving Tuesday”

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – This Tuesday is “Giving Tuesday,” a day encouraging donations to charities as families focus on their holiday and end of the year giving. New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has compiled a list of tips to help people avoid scams and ensure their donations go to reputable organizations.

Consult charitiesnys.com to learn more about the charity's mission and finances. Be careful of online platforms like Gofundme. They often do not vet the fundraisers posted to their site. Find out if the charity itself has authored the campaign.

Find out from the charity what it will do with your money. Visit pennies for charity to see how much is spent on fundraising costs and how much will go to programs.

You have a right to hang up on a telephone call asking you to contribute to a charity. Be wary of claims such as "all proceeds go to charity.' Often telemarketing companies receive most of the money they raise.

It is not illegal for telemarketers for charities to call telephone numbers on the FTC's Do Not Call Registry, but consumers can stop such calls by telling telemarketers not to call them on behalf of specific charities.

Watch out for charities with names that resemble those of prominent or established organizations. Be wary of emotional appeals that talk about problems, but are vague on how donations will be spent.

Never give your social security number or other personal information in response to a charitable solicitation. Never give out credit card information over the phone or to an organization you are not familiar with.

When donating online, make sure the website is secure and includes 'https' in the web address. Before hitting "Send" on a text donation, check the charity's website or call the charity to make sure contributions by text message are authorized.

Give your contribution by check made payable to the charity

The following websites provide information that help to evaluate charities’ general performance:

Charity Navigator – charitynavigator.org

CharityWatch – charitywatch.org

Better Business Bureau Wise Giving Alliance – bbb.org

GuideStar – guidestar.org

If you believe an organization is misrepresenting its work, or that a scam is taking place, please email the Attorney General’s Charities Bureau at charities.complaints@ag.ny.gov or call 212-416-8401.