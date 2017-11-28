7 Tips to avoid holiday weight gain

(NEWS10) – The traditional American Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner packs an average of 3000 calories. That’s approximately a third more than a full day’s calorie requirement, typically 200 to 1850 for women. According to the Calorie Control Council, the average person gains between 1 and 3 pounds over the holidays. Here are some tips from the CCC and Forbes Magazine to help you avoid packing on the pounds.

Make a plan : Bring a veggie dish to the holiday dinner and eat a healthy portion of it. If wine is your weakness, bring some seltzer water, or other healthy beverage to sip.

Eat to savor : Change the way you eat. Research shows conscious or mindful eating aids weight loss.

Be in control : Take control of what you eat. Don't give in to pressure to have a second serving or both kinds of pie.

Eat like a kid : Don't be afraid to play with your food. Slow down and enjoy the experience one forkful at a time. You'll eat slower and eat less. Portion control is your friend.

Earn your food : Upping your physical activity during the holidays is the most effective weight control strategy, according to the Calorie Control Council. If you can't make it to the gym, take a walk, rake some leaves, vacuum the living room, or clean out the garage.

Don't be too hard on yourself : Beating yourself up for asking for a second scoop of ice cream can make you fall off the caloric wagon. Instead, focus on what you did right and congratulate yourself on skipping that third glass of wine.

Get some sleep: People tend to let their sleep routines go haywire over the holidays. Research shows those who keep a regular sleep schedule have lower body fat than those who don't. So don't be afraid to say goodnight to those old friends and catch some Z's.

Happy Holidays!