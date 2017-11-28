7 Tips to avoid holiday weight gain

(NEWS10) – The traditional American Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner packs an average of 3000 calories. That’s approximately a third more than a full day’s calorie requirement, typically 200 to 1850 for women. According to the Calorie Control Council, the average person gains between 1 and 3 pounds over the holidays. Here are some tips from the CCC and Forbes Magazine to help you avoid packing on the pounds.
- Make a plan: Bring a veggie dish to the holiday dinner and eat a healthy portion of it. If wine is your weakness, bring some seltzer water, or other healthy beverage to sip.
- Eat to savor: Change the way you eat. Research shows conscious or mindful eating aids weight loss.
- Be in control: Take control of what you eat. Don’t give in to pressure to have a second serving or both kinds of pie.
- Eat like a kid: Don’t be afraid to play with your food. Slow down and enjoy the experience one forkful at a time. You’ll eat slower and eat less. Portion control is your friend.
- Earn your food: Upping your physical activity during the holidays is the most effective weight control strategy, according to the Calorie Control Council. If you can’t make it to the gym, take a walk, rake some leaves, vacuum the living room, or clean out the garage.
- Don’t be too hard on yourself: Beating yourself up for asking for a second scoop of ice cream can make you fall off the caloric wagon. Instead, focus on what you did right and congratulate yourself on skipping that third glass of wine.
- Get some sleep: People tend to let their sleep routines go haywire over the holidays. Research shows those who keep a regular sleep schedule have lower body fat than those who don’t. So don’t be afraid to say goodnight to those old friends and catch some Z’s.
Happy Holidays!