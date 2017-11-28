3 Capital Region cities getting money to replace old lead pipes

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Capital Region is getting nearly $1.6 million to replace old lead service pipes.

It’s all part of the state’s bid to protect families from drinking tainted water.

Thousands of lead service lines lie underground in the City of Albany. Out of sight but no longer out of mind.

Albany is one of three cities, Troy and Schenectady are the other two, receiving $516,000 from the state to get rid of their lead drinking water pipes.

It isn’t enough to replace all of the cities lead piping but it’s a start.

“If you do the math, you say well geez half a million divided by $3,500 only goes so far, but it’s more than that,” Joseph Coffey, Albany Water Department Commissioner, said.

The grant money will help Albany’s Water Department develop a long-term plan and narrow down where to start.

Right now, there isn’t a comprehensive list of which homes have lead service pipes.

“You say well how do I develop a program to get all these lead service lines replaced by a specific year, how do we fund it, how do we implement it, and how do we communicate it to the residents?”

How do you know if your piping is lead? You can check for yourself by taking something as simple as a nickel and scrape the piping. If it’s silver and shiny, you’ve got a lead pipe.

Water crews have already replaced dozens of lead piping in some neighborhoods.

They worked on Elberon place last summer during a stormwater project.

While the action level for lead is 15 parts per billion, Albany water samples haven’t exceeded 8.5, thanks to their existing corrosion control program.

Still, the department is hoping to go one step further.

“Yes were compliant, but the best number is zero. We need to get a program that addresses it’s a challenge. Hopefully, this type of funding will continue to help us get to that point,” Coffey said.