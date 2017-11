Misty…..3yr old Akita Mix

She was a stray from Troy…….Have had her for about 3 weeks

Very smart….OK with other dogs….Housetrained….Enjoys going for walks

Friendly-Outgoing…..Always Happy.

Knows some basic commands….Easily trained.

High energy-Loves to play-Active family would be best. Older children over younger children.

Homes for Orphaned Pets Exist (518) 428-2994