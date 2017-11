BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Local Stewart’s shops have already raised more than $100,000 as part of their Holiday Match campaign.

The company tweeted on Monday by thanking its customers for their generosity.

If you go to any Stewart’s and make a donation to a local children’s charity, Stewart’s will match it with a donation of their own.

Last year, it raised more than $900,000.

The deadline to make a donation to this year’s campaign is January 31.