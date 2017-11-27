Sen. Schumer seeks scrutiny of home DNA test privacy policies

NEW YORK (AP) – Sen. Charles Schumer wants the Federal Trade Commission to scrutinize how companies that offer at-home DNA testing kits are handling the genetic data.

The Senate Democratic leader says Sunday he’s not trying to stop the testing or impede research, but he wants to make sure privacy policies are clear, transparent and fair to consumers.

Various companies offer test kits as ways to learn more about one’s health, heritage or family.

Many say they have strict rules about sharing any personal information and don’t provide genetic data without scrubbing identities, getting users’ consent or receiving a court order.

One company, MyHeritage, said Sunday it has never sold or licensed DNA data to any third party without the user’s explicit, informed consent and never provides users’ personal information to any third party.