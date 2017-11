PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – A local city is going to new lengths to cut electricity costs during the holiday season.

The mayor and the Colonial Power Group are teaming up for a city-wide program called the Pittsfield Community Choice Power Supply Program.

Officials say the program will allow the city to provide them with an alternative to existing basic service costs.

They say it’ll save the city more than $780,000 in electricity costs over the next six months.