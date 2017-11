TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Troy man has pleaded guilty to attempted murder after police say he attacked another man with a knife.

Back in March, Carl Pugh attacked a man at Dunkin Donuts and stabbed him in the face and side.

He also knocked out the victim’s teeth after he refused to give him money.

Following the guilty plea, the court decided to sentence him to 12 years in a state prison.