Local tree farm donates Christmas trees for military families

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One local tree farm is looking to make it easier for U.S. troops and their families spending the holidays on a military base.

As part of a nationwide effort, Ellms Christmas Trees is donating about 135 trees to families living on bases all over the world.

Volunteers from the New York Army and Air National Guard joined local veterans at the farm in Ballston Spa on Monday to help load the donated trees.

Trees for Troops has been around for 13 holiday seasons and will deliver its 200th tree this year.