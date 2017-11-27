Local school district loads bus full of coats

By Published:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The annual Toys for Tots train delivered more than Christmas toys, it also helps kids warm this winter season.

On Monday morning, SEFCU, South Colonie Schools, and Dunkin Donuts teamed up to fill a school bus with more than 900 coats and more than 1,400 hats, gloves, and scarves to those in need.

The Toys for Tots train will stop in Saratoga, Fort Edward, and Whitehall on December 3.

Full schedule

Saturday, December 2, 2017
  • 10:10 – Depart Binghamton Shop
  • 10:15-10:45 Binghamton Yard (N/E crossovers)
  • 12:05-12:40 Bainbridge
  • 1:30-1:50 Oneonta
  • 3:00-3:50 Cobleskill
  • 4:15-4:45 Delanson
Sunday, December 3, 2017
  • 8:00- Depart Albany (no stop)
  • 8:55-09:50 Saratoga
  • 10:10-10:30 Fort Edward
  • 10:55-11:20 Whitehall
  • 12:20-12:45 Port Henry
  • 2:15-2:35 Port Kent
  • 3:25-3:55 Rouses Point

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s