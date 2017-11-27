Local school district loads bus full of coats

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The annual Toys for Tots train delivered more than Christmas toys, it also helps kids warm this winter season.

On Monday morning, SEFCU, South Colonie Schools, and Dunkin Donuts teamed up to fill a school bus with more than 900 coats and more than 1,400 hats, gloves, and scarves to those in need.

The Toys for Tots train will stop in Saratoga, Fort Edward, and Whitehall on December 3.

Full schedule

Saturday, December 2, 2017

10:10 – Depart Binghamton Shop

10:15-10:45 Binghamton Yard (N/E crossovers)

12:05-12:40 Bainbridge

1:30-1:50 Oneonta

3:00-3:50 Cobleskill

4:15-4:45 Delanson

Sunday, December 3, 2017

8:00- Depart Albany (no stop)

8:55-09:50 Saratoga

10:10-10:30 Fort Edward

10:55-11:20 Whitehall

12:20-12:45 Port Henry

2:15-2:35 Port Kent

3:25-3:55 Rouses Point