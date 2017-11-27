Holiday sales expected to increase with extended shopping season, online options

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The busiest holiday shopping days are still ahead as many retailers will continue their steep discounts long after Black Friday.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday isn’t just a day anymore. It’s a whole season, which is good news for shoppers.

“I mean, it seems like it starts in the beginning of November now, the deals,” Brian Puspurs, of Colonie, said. “Whenever a good deal pops up, we just get it. We’ve been shopping ever since.”

“[On Black Friday], we ended up buying more stuff for ourselves because the deals were so great,” Laurie Stachnik, of Amsterdam, said. “Today, my sister and I are doing more of our Christmas shopping. We had a list. We made a plan. It hasn’t been crazy anywhere.”

“[Retailers] realize they have to be competitive with the internet,” Tom, of Colonie, said.

And competition is fierce. According to Adobe Analytics, online sales from November 1 through November 22 totaled $30.4 billion. The National Retail Federation predicts holiday sales in November and December will increase four percent this year.

It helps that shoppers can browse for deals anytime anywhere.

Adobe Analytics said smartphones accounted for 46 percent of all retailer traffic on Thanksgiving Day.

“The things I’m going to order online are electronics,” Beth Yarasezski, of Ballston Spa, said. “I did a little research, and looking online compared to in the stores, some of the deals were a little bit better online.”

For some consumers, the key is to get your holiday shopping done early.

“Christmas cards are out; shopping’s done,” Noreen Irish, of Colonie, said with a laugh.

Very early.

“I started in the summer and put things away,” Dawn Vorraro, of Colonie said.

Whether you continue shopping in stores or online, it’s important to remember the date December 15. Most carriers can’t guarantee free delivery and arrival by Christmas if an order is placed after that day.