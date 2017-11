GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Department of Justice for Northern New York says a man was sentenced to five years in prison for having child porn.

Anthony Gentile, 54, pleaded guilty to child porn charges in June.

Colonie Police say when he was arrested in 2014, he had thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of images of child pornography on his computer.

Some of the victims were as young as two.

Police say it was one of the biggest child porn busts the state has seen.