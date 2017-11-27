Fort Edward home destroyed in overnight fire

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials say a home on McKie Street in Fort Edward was destroyed by a fire early Monday morning.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the first call for the fire came in around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Four fire departments responded to the fire. Officials say no one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries have been reported.

In addition to the total loss of the home, two vehicles were damaged in the fire. The Village Highway Department building next door also suffered minor damage.

Residents in the area experienced brownouts due to damaged power lines from the fire.

