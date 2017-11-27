Fort Edward home destroyed in overnight fire

Web Staff Published:

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials say a home on McKie Street in Fort Edward was destroyed by a fire early Monday morning.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the first call for the fire came in around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Four fire departments responded to the fire. Officials say no one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries have been reported.

In addition to the total loss of the home, two vehicles were damaged in the fire. The Village Highway Department building next door also suffered minor damage.

Residents in the area experienced brownouts due to damaged power lines from the fire.

NEWS10 ABC will continue to update this story with the latest details.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s