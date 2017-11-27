Cyber crooks target shoppers with fake web sites

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 29, 2010, file photo, a consumer looks at Cyber Monday sales on her computer at her home in Palo Alto, Calif. Retailers are rolling out online deals on so-called "Cyber Monday." But now that shoppers are online all the time anyway, the 10-year-old shopping holiday is losing some of its luster. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

(WFLA) — Cyber Monday is the coined day for online shopping, but the best deals tempting holiday shoppers could be a scam.

Don’t get Grinched this holiday season!

Two out of five U.S. consumers become a victim of an online phishing attack, according to a 2017 Cyber Monday Phishing Survey by DomainTools.

And this still happens even though 91 percent of consumers say they are aware crooks create spoofed websites to get your personal info.

So here are some tips to keep your plastic money safe while searching for all the best deals.

Slow Down

The more you click around, the more vulnerable you actually become. If you’re chasing a deal before the clock runs out you may not even notice the website you’ve landed on has an odd name.

Spot a fake site

Knowing how to recognize a site is not real is key. Always double check the URL of the page you’re on before you enter in any personal info. Some fast signs are if it says “official site”, has extra letters in it or it’s spelled wrong.

Ask yourself

The best rule of thumb is always if the deal seems too good to be true — it probably is. For example, why would Amazon be giving away a $50 gift card for spending $5? The answer is they wouldn’t.

Pop-up links

Whether you see something while scrolling through social media or get alerted by email, the links could be disguised as a real site. So, if you hear of a deal open your browser and go directly to the website you know to be real. Don’t trust any click-through links.

Deal or no deal

Don’t get swept up in the online shopping madness because not every deal online today is actually a bargain.

