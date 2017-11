ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State took steps on Monday to ensure clean drinking water remains a priority for its residents.

More than $20 million was handed out across the state to replace old lead pipes. In the Capital Region, Albany, Schenectady and Troy received over $516,000.

The awards fulfill a key component of the state’s Clean Water Infrastructure Act, which Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed earlier this year.