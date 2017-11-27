‘Attack warning’ tone added to Hawaii’s monthly emergency siren test

Published:

HONOLULU (KHON) – Don’t be alarmed if the Statewide Outdoor Warning System test sounds a little different next month.

Starting Friday, Dec. 1, the state is adding a new “attack warning” tone to its monthly test.

The test will start with the standard “alert” tone for 50 seconds, followed by a 10-second pause, and then 50 seconds of the “attack warning” tone, which consists of an alternating rising-falling tone.

It’s part of the state’s preparations for a possible, though unlikely, missile attack from North Korea.

ABC News reports that the alarm has not been used since the Cold War.

