Toys for Tots convoy brings joy to Capital Region

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A convoy for the kids arrived this holiday season, as the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department and Capital Region Toys for Tots partnered together for a holiday toy drive this Sunday morning.

“This is all for the kids. What better way to kick off the cold weather season that is here than with toys to bring Christmas to these children to show them there’s a better tomorrow?,” said Albert Roman, Jr., Toys for Tots Coordinator for the Capital Region.

A convoy rolled into the Spa City with over 10,000 presents for “Toys for Tots” on Sunday.

“Each vehicle that comes in is loaded with toys and the toys will be sent out on the toy train next weekend that’s headed for all the kids,” said Saratoga County Sheriff, Michael Zurlo.

Congressman Paul Tonko (D – NY – 20th District) was among the thousands of people lending a hand as the toys piled up.

“It’s the joy of Christmas. It’s the Christmas spirit. A number of the children asked for a coat or a blanket that are also going to be handed out before a toy. So it shows the dire need out there,” Tonko said.

But organizers agree it’s about more than just a day of holiday fun, it’s about giving back to the community.

“It’s about giving back to the community. And we do that as members of the Sherriff’s department showing what we can do and give back to the kids that can’t have a Christmas, and as you can see, look at these toys,” Zurlo said.

One nine year old boy has been collecting donations for Toys for Tots all by himself for two years now.

“I mean, for all the kids, I want them to be happy,” said Martin Elie, creator of “Martin’s Kindness.

If you missed out on Sunday’s convoy, you can still make a donation online or at select Dunkin Donuts stores around the Capital Region. You can pick up a cup of coffee and drop off a toy!