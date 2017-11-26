Hectic Thanksgiving weekend travel comes to a close

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Sunday brings the final travel surge this Thanksgiving weekend.

Trains are becoming a more popular mode of transportation, up 1.1 percent this year.

Now that may not seem like much, but the American Automobile Association (AAA) says that’s an extra 1.48 million people.

Flying is also up this year, with some reports citing air travel as a whole this holiday season will be the biggest it has been since 2013.

For some travelers, everything went off without a hitch; while others to battle the long lines and traffic to get home for Thanksgiving.

“It was a little stressful coming out. We missed our connecting flight. But everything should be fine this time around,” said Molly Flores traveling back to San Diego via Albany.

“It was our first year going away Thanksgiving but it could well become a tradition. It was a very good trip,” said Simon Patterson, traveling for the first time on a Thanksgiving weekend.

AAA says 89 percent of travelers will be on the roads and the worst time to drive is mid-to-late afternoon on Sunday.

According to the travel app “Waze,” Monday (Nov. 26th) morning at 7 a.m. is best time to drive home.