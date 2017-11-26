‘Glee’ actress accused of domestic battery on husband

By Published:
In this Aug. 31, 2016 photo, actress Naya Rivera poses for a portrait in New York. The “Glee” actress addresses her breakups, and events surrounding co-stars Mark Salling, Cory Monteith and Lea Michele in her new book, “Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes, and Growing Up,” which was released on Sept. 13. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP)

CHESAPEAKE, W.Va. (AP) — An actress on the former hit show “Glee” has been charged with domestic battery in West Virginia.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Sunday morning that 30-year-old Naya Rivera was arrested overnight for domestic battery on her husband in Chesapeake.

Media reports cited a criminal complaint that says Rivera’s husband, Ryan Keith Dorsey, accused her of hitting him while they were taking their child for a walk. The complaint says Dorsey gave police cellphone video showing the incident. Rivera was released on bond shortly after being taken into custody.

She is best known for playing Santana Lopez on “Glee.” Dorsey, who is from the area, is also an actor and has appeared on shows including “Pitch” and “Nashville.”

