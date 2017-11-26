Charlie Brown Christmas performs one-day only show at Proctors

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Proctors Theater in Schenectady kicked off the holiday season with a special Christmas show.

The touring cast of the classic Charlie Brown Christmas took the stage today for a one-day only event.

Guests could also shop at the newly opened holiday gift shop.

Before the musical began, families sat down for lunch in the theater and were greeted by a special guest, Santa.

“Santa shows up and he has lunch with all the kids and he tells you if you’re naughty or nice. The best thing is, if it’s not working out for you have a little bit of time to make things right,” said Peter Hughes, Marketing Director of Proctors Theater.