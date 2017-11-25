Small Business Saturday, a hit in the Capital Region

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – People all over the country skipped the malls and opted to shop small, as “Small Business Saturday” took shape in the Capital Region.

It was time to start checking items off of your holiday shopping list and what better way than supporting local businesses?

“Fur is very big so we have faux fur and real fur accessories, something for everybody, but we have cute little things too like that little small gift you want to give. Sterling silver is a fantastic gift,” said Sandra Dollard, owner of Evoke Style.

“Small Business Saturday” is a day to put down the computer and support the “little guy.”

“It’s mostly important because it creates so many jobs. I’ve been working here since I was 16 so without the store I wouldn’t have a job,” said Jessica Levitt, employee at Saratoga Sundress.

Businesses all over the Capital Region featured special sales and deals to get shoppers in the holiday spirit Saturday.

“But a gift for yourself or buy a gift for somebody else and the savings grow, there’s a lot of savings involved this weekend,” Dollard said.

Jessica: “We have great small business Saturday deals going on. We want to give that little extra deal so everything in the store today is 50% off and if you spend $150 or more you get a free hat or scarf,” Levitt said.

So, make your list and check it twice because our local stores want your support this season.

Local shops say that there is something special about shopping in store that you can’t get behind a screen.

“Everyone knows everyone, so shoppers come in and I can address them by first name and they can address me by first name, it’s really great,” Levitt said.