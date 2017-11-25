Shoppers encouraged to shop local for ‘Small Business Saturday’

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Black Friday may belong to the big box stores, but shoppers all over the country are skipping the malls and opting to shop local on Saturday for what has become known as Small Business Saturday.

It’s time to start checking items off your holiday list, and what better way than get the best trendy deals all while supporting local businesses.

Sandra Dollard, owner of Evoke Style in Albany, has some of everything on offer.

“Fur is very big, so we have faux fur and real fur accessories. Something for everybody,” says Dollard. “We have cute little things too like that little small gift you want to give. Sterling silver is a fantastic gift.”

Small Business Saturday is a way to put down your computer or smartphone and support the “little guy” in your community.

Jessica Levitt of Saratoga Sundress says supporting local businesses is really about supporting the people in your community.

“It’s mostly important because it creates so many jobs,” says Levitt. “I’ve been working here since I was 16. So without the store I wouldn’t have a job.”

Businesses all over the Capital Region are featuring special sales and deals to get shoppers in the holiday spirit Saturday.

Dollard says it’s ok to let your eyes stray from your gift list.

“Buy a gift for yourself or buy a gift for somebody else and the savings grow,” she says. “There’s a lot of savings involved this weekend.”

At Saratoga Sundress everything in the store is 50% off on Saturday, and if you spend $150 or more you’ll get a free hat or scarf.

So make your list and check it twice, because your local stores need and want your support this season.

Local employees say there is something special about shopping in a small store that you can’t get behind a computer screen.

“Everyone knows everyone,” says Levitt. “So shoppers come in and I can address them by first name, and they can address me by first name. It’s really great.”

Get out there and shop small!