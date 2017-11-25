Services held Saturday for Corinth fire victims

CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Family, friends and even strangers gathered today to say their goodbyes to a local mother and her teenage daughter.

On Monday, the two were tragically killed in a fire at their Main Street home in the village of Corinth.

Sunday morning’s memorial service was held at the First Methodist Church, just down the street from where their home once stood.

The fire chief says 15 year old Briaunna Slimmer called her mother upstairs after spotting a fire in one of the bedrooms.

Both Briaunna and 39 year old Tonya slimmer never came back downstairs.

Firefighters were, however, able to rescue an 18 month old and a three year old from the first floor.

Tonya leaves behind her husband and their eight other children.