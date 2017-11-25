Gov. Cuomo launches statewide holiday drive for those in need

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Cuomo is launching a statewide holiday toy drive to help New Yorkers in need.
He’s asking for donations of new unwrapped toys, coats and even school supplies.
Drop-off locations will be set up on Monday, November 27th and will remain open until December 15th.
The drop-off locations are as follows:
- Alfred E. Smith Building, 80 South Swan St., Albany
- New York State Capitol, Washington Avenue, Albany
- Empire State Plaza Main Concourse, Empire State Plaza, Albany
- Corning Tower, Empire State Plaza, Albany
- Agency Buildings 1,2,3,4 – Empire State Plaza, Albany
- Legislative Office Building Empire State Plaza, Albany
- Robert Abrams Building for Law and Justice Empire State Plaza, Albany
- Swan Street Building, Core 2 and Core 3, Empire State Plaza, Albany
- Harriman Campus Buildings 5, 6, 7, 7A, 8, 12 Harriman Campus, 1220 Washington Ave., Albany
- Ten Eyck Building, 40 North Pearl St., Albany
- 50 Wolf Road, Albany
- 625 Broadway, Albany
- Hampton Plaza, 38-40 State St., Albany
- 44 Holland Ave., Albany
- 328 State St., Schenectady
- Senator John J. Hughes State Office Building, 333 E. Washington St., Syracuse
- Dulles State Office Building, 317 Washington St., Watertown
- Utica State Office Building, 207 Genesee St., Utica
- Eleanor Roosevelt State Office Building, 4 Burnett Blvd., Poughkeepsie
- Henderson-Smith State Office Building, 107 Broadway, Hornell
- Binghamton State Office Building, 44 Hawley St., Binghamton
- NYS State Police, 1155 Scottsville Rd. Rochester
- Homer Folks Facility, 28 Hill Street Oneonta
- Senator Walter J. Mahoney State Office Building, 65 Court St., Buffalo
- Perry B. Duryea State Office Building, 250 Veterans Memorial Highway, Hauppauge
- Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. State Office Building, 163 West 125th St., New York City
- Shirley A. Chisholm State Office Building, 55 Hanson Place, Brooklyn