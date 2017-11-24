Volunteers needed for Capital Holiday Lights

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The holiday lights are on in Washington Park in Albany.

Drive-throughs began on Friday, and the event runs through January 2. It has all the favorites plus a few new additions this year.

Hours are Sundays through Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

It costs $20 per car to drive through, and all money raised will go towards the juvenile crime prevention programs of the Albany Police Athletic League.

Capital Holiday Lights is looking for volunteers every night of the week. Volunteers are needed between 5:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and between 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

If you would like to volunteer, call (518) 435-0392.

 

