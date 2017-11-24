Puerto Rico slowly getting back power on after Hurricane Maria

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Many people in Puerto Rico are just getting their power back after the island was struck by Hurricane Maria.

It’s been two months since the strong winds and rains of the storm-ravaged Puerto Rico.

New York utility crews headed to the island to help restore power. Many in old San Juan just had their power restored within the past week.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced earlier this week he would be sending, even more, crews to help.

People living in the ravaged areas say they are thankful for the governor and New York as a state stepped up to help them in their time of need.

Still, only about half of the island has power as of today.