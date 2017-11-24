Picking the perfect tree to get ready for Christmas

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With Christmas around the corner, thousands in the Capital Region have begun to look for the perfect tree.

When it comes to Christmas time, finding the right tree is crucial, but it isn’t easy. The Nichols family, however, is up to the challenge.

Their advice is the bigger the better.

“We like a big, jolly tree, so we can put all kinds of ornaments on it,” dad Daniel said.

Daniel said they haven’t gone to cut down a tree in years. He wanted to show his kids what the experience is all about. So they stopped at Ellms Family Farm in Ballston Spa on Friday.

With his wife Ellen, his son Danny, and his daughter Hope, the search was on.

Farm owner Chip Ellms said the hunt is the best part.

“You know, it’s really exciting,” he said.

His family has been growing Christmas trees in Ballston Spa since 1990. The day after Thanksgiving is always the craziest, but this year has broken records.

“It’s the busiest Friday we’ve ever had,” he said.

And while there is a nationwide Christmas tree shortage, Ellms Farm hasn’t been affected.

“We’ve had the most trees we’ve ever had this year,” Ellms said.

And one of those trees came down on Friday for the Nichols family.

The reason for the tree shortage in some areas is that due to the recession 10 years ago, many farmers went out of business, which meant fewer trees were planted.